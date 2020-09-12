PICS “Housefull with Guests on Wedding” ; Couple takes an innovative step worth 2 lakhs during pandemic !!!

UK ; Romanee and Sam Rondeau-Smith were to tie a knot in July but no one had expected the arrival of the deadly infection which brought the world to a standstill for months on end.

With the restrictions on, the wedding had to be pushed to August 14. Due to the strict guidelines, only 14 guests are allowed to attend the ceremony.The couple wanted to be around their loved ones. Therefore, they came up with a rather innovative and fun idea. They got 48 cardboard cutouts of their guests and they were put at the wedding venue.

The idea came about thanks to a joke the bride shared with one of her friends in Nashville. She told, “One of my bridesmaids lives in Nashville and she wouldn’t be able to attend so we joked about having her cut-out, so we thought why don’t we do that we all our guests.

She also added, “We had about 100 people in our guest list but when coronavirus hit, we had to rework our plans and the venue was really flexible.”The couple asked their friends to send a photograph of them in order to turn them into the same.

In more than 7 photos, the cutouts are seen ‘enjoying’ at the venue. The couple is also seen posing with them as if they took part in a photoshoot.For whatever it is worth, the creativity that has been witnessed during such tough times will really help us adapt to the ‘new normal’ that we are beckoned into at the moment.