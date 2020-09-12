Shameful !!! 32-year-old school teacher arrested for sending obscene photographs to class 4 student!!!

Mumbai:- A 32-year-old school teacher has been arrested for sending obscene photographs to a class 4 student. The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual harassment and stalking and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused teacher was arrested within 48 hours of the case being registered against him.

A 10-year-old girl victim had filed the complaint against the teacher leading to his arrest. The accused was teaching at the school for the past few years. Police have seized the mobile phone he had used to send the stickers to the minor’s mobile phone through WhatsApp.