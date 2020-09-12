“Wife restricts Non -Veg” ; Meat lover ‘secretly’ requests chef for cheese in vegan food !!!

A photo of a note hidden in a vegan food order from a meat lover has arised online. A man named Aiden requested the chef to add a slice of cheese in his A$25.90 (Rs 1,386) vegan burger without his wife knowing. The chef said that it was “possibly the best Uber request I’ve seen”.

The note read, “I know this is a little weird for a vegan burger but I’m not actually vegan, my mrs just won’t let me get the beef burger because I slaughter them often and she reckons Imma get heart disease if I keep going.”After explaining the situation, the man went on to request for a slice of cheese. “But can you pretty please sneak a little cheese on that bad boy so I can live a little. Hope you have an awesome night. Kind regards.”

The photo of the note which was shared on Reddit has gone viral. While some users were left in hysterics, others said that he should not only get the cheese but some hidden bacon too. Most people were shocked by the price of the burger.