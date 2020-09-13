DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

50 killed as gold mine collapsed amid heavy rain

At least 50 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed amid heavy rains. The tragic incident occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The gold mine located near Kamituga collapsed at around 3:00 pm on 11 September after heavy rain

Accidents are common in the country’s informal mining sector which has poor safety standards. In last October, at least 21 people were killed in a collapse at an illegal gold mine in the eastern town of Kampene.

In June 2019, dozens of miners were killed when a copper and cobalt mine in Lualaba province collapsed.

