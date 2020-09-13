Caught on Camera: California cop steal things from a dead man’s house…

A California cop broke into a dead man’s house and stole several things, including a weapon safe and a ceiling fan. Steve Hortz, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested. One day earlier, the family of the dead man shared security camera video of Hortz breaking into the home and walking out with various household items.

In the video, a man can be clearly seen holding two parts of a ceiling fan on one occasion and later carrying off a safe.

Hortz knew the house was empty because he was the officer who responded to the July 20 call that a man in his 70s had died of natural causes. He first returned to the home in Yorba Linda, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles and made subsequent trips Aug. 10 and Aug. 16. Hortz, a 12-year veteran of the department, faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. He is on paid leave while he is in the county jail.