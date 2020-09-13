Covid-19 Updates: Recovery Rate improves in India

The recovery rate has improved in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in India. The recovery rate has reached at 77.88%. The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65%.

1,114 new deaths has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 78,586.

94,372 new Covid-19 cases has been reported in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 37,02,595 .The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356.

9,73,175 active cases are under medical supervision in the country. Till now 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested in the country. In this 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.