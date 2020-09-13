Epic mansion:- Tommy Hilfiger’s 22acre Greenwich Mansion is for sale!!! Know more here…

The famed fashion designer, 69, is selling his gorgeous country estate in Greenwich and for a huge amount of $47.5 million. The power couple spent six years restoring and renovating this Greville Rickard estate built for real estate tycoon George V. Paterno with an all-star team. Interior designers were done by Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Cindy Rinfret, landscape designer was Miranda Brooks, and architectural firms Andre Tchelistcheff Architects and Xhema Industries all contributed to the effort. The estate is in European-style in which resides on 22-plus lush acres at Greenwich’s highest point with unbeatable views that stretch as far as Long Island Sound and the Manhattan skyline.



The 13,344-square-foot home has about six bedrooms, with each suite coming with two baths, two dressing rooms, and an office/study as well as a separate huge guest house. The elaborate decorations throughout the country castle, the designer’s home also includes a Turkish-inspired theater, a family game room and a wine cellar/tasting room on the lower level.

The fashion designer and his wife previously sold their coveted apartment inside Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel.

After 11 years on the market, the property was purchased for $31.3 million in 2019 after having originally been listed for $80 million.