Hairless and Eyeless adorably spooky cat becomes viral….

Pictures and videos of a hairless cat with no eyeballs have gone massively viral on social media. Jasper has become an internet sensation and has amused a huge number of people on Instagram, and Facebook for his unusual looks.

Jasper was just two years old and seemingly healthy when he was adopted by his owner Kelli. But after a couple of years, the feline was diagnosed with Feline Herpes Virus and corneal ulcer in his right eye, which turned severe in a few months.

The condition of his eye became so bad, it had to be removed to prevent further infection. In 2018, even his second eye needed removal after it was diagnosed with the same condition.

I may take my sweet time, and sometimes get distracted by sounds, but I can still make it around pretty good. I can also make it on the couch by myself just fine but don't tell Mama that. I much prefer to be picked up.

“It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnosis was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one,” the feline’s owner wrote on Facebook. Jasper owner shares regular updates about his health on all websites.