‘My Family, My Responsibility’:- Maharashtra CM launches a new campaign… Know more!!!

Maharashtra:- Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister launched a state-wide campaign, ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic amid further relaxation of lockdown curbs. The crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million Covid-19 cases.
‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will aim to achieve effective health care education for the control of the Covid-19 outbreak. The campaign that begins on September 15 will be conducted.
- Authorities will survey 22.5 million families twice a month during the survey.
- Public representatives and NGO volunteers will go door to door to check the citizens for fever, low oxygen levels, and other Covid-19 symptoms.
- A team comprising a health worker and two others will survey and inspect every person and also suggest available services for the coronavirus disease.
- People with ailments such as diabetes, heart and kidney disease as well as obesity will be referred for treatment.
- All members of a family take necessary care and are vigilant to avoid inadvertent mistakes
- The housing societies need to ensure that temperature checking, oxygen testing, and hand-washing facilities are available for helpers, drivers, waste collectors, and cleaners.
- Shop owners have been asked to ensure arrangements to check body temperature, keep sanitizer, and allow a limited number of customers at a time.
- Working hours of employees in private offices will be staggered and they are to be called to work on alternate days and must work from home as much as possible.
- Those commuting through public and private transport have been advised to use a face shield and mask.
Post Your Comments