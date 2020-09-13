‘My Family, My Responsibility’:- Maharashtra CM launches a new campaign… Know more!!!

Maharashtra:- Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister launched a state-wide campaign, ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic amid further relaxation of lockdown curbs. The crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million Covid-19 cases.

‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will aim to achieve effective health care education for the control of the Covid-19 outbreak. The campaign that begins on September 15 will be conducted.