National Crime ; “Indian currency” Counterfeit smugglers sentenced to imprisonment !!!

Kolkata: The NIA special court, Kolkata pronounced judgement in a Fake Indian Currency Note case and convicted two smugglers who were sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 3,000.

Two people Habibur Rahman and Fakirul Seikh who hail from West Bengal were arrested under Sections 489C and 120B of IPC.Earlier on March 6, 2017, fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 1,90,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused persons and a case was registered at English Bazar Police Station in Malda .

Subsequently, on the directions of Government of India, NIA re-registered the same on March 28, 2017. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had planned a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India. The counterfeit notes were illegally smuggled from Bangladesh and was intended to be circulated across different parts of India.After the completion of the trial, both the accused persons were found guilty of the offence and convicted by the Special NIA Court.