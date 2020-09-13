“Obituary” ; Former Union Minister passes away after a prolonged illness !!!

New Delhi ; Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, 74, passed away on Sunday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He had been admitted in the AIMS in New Delhi in mid August with post COVID-19 complications. He was under treatment for lung infection and was put on ventilator on September 6 after his condition worsened. He is survived by three children.

The five-term Lok Sabha MP representing Vaishali had been in the news recently despite his illness for expressing his disenchantment with the way his party for 32 years, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was being run and handwritten letters, attributed to him, were being circulated as his resignation from the party. He was one of the tallest socialist leaders of the post-Karpoori Thakur generation. As a rural development minister between 2004 and 2009, Singh was one of the key persons behind the success of the UPA government’s flagship scheme, MNREGS.

The leader commanded immense respect cutting across party lines. And this was exemplified in the tribute paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s ‘demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.’