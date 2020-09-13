Oregon fires:-Dozens of people missing, 40,000 evacuated!!! Read more…

Dozens of people are missing and forty thousand displaced in Oregon alone as deadly wildfires continue to sweep through US West Coast states. About 40,000 residents of the state have been evacuated and around 5,00,000 are in different levels of evacuation zones, either prepared to leave or been told to do so. The rumours of looting are extremely alarming and that it’s unsettling. Authorities have said a man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in southern Oregon on Tuesday.

At least four people have been killed in Oregon and 11 in other parts of the country, taking the total number of deaths in the United States’ West Coast to 15. More than a hundred fires are blazing through 12 states in the country. Oregon’s emergency management director Andrew Phelps said officials were preparing for a mass fatality event and that thousands of structures have been destroyed. Other structures, including the Oregon Convention Centre in Portland, were being converted into evacuation centres. Firefighters in the states were battling 16 blazes in the state, and rising humidity and shifting winds were helpful in their efforts.