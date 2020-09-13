Protests broke out at Osmania Hospital over lack of medical facilities…Read more!!!

Hyderabad: The junior doctors of Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital started a protest over the lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are forced to turn the patients away.

“There is no proper oxygen support in any of the wards. Emergency cases are adjusted at one place, but that place does not have oxygen support, no proper ventilators or basic requirements like gloves and other basic facilities,” Srinivas, General Surgery said.

Another doctor named Nazim of Ortho department said, “There are no proper facilities , minimum beds available, we are facing a lot of issues. There is no proper oxygen support in the wards, even in the Intensive care unit. There is no pulse oxygen diagnostic device. We are given only one for each ward, that is when we record our identity we receive it.”

The junior doctors say they are facing difficulties in performing surgeries due to a lack of healthcare facilities. Demanding that the old building be reopened or a temporary facility for surgeries is set up, hospital’s junior doctors have been boycotting OPD, elective surgeries and ward duties indefinitely until the demands are met. According to the union health ministry, there are 32,005 active COVID-19 cases in the state.