Shameful!!! 20-yr old woman raped by attendant at quarantine centre….

Maharastra: A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane district has been arrested for raping a woman at the facility.

The incident took place in June, but came to light now when the 20-year-old woman filed a complaint in a nearby policw station. The woman in her complaint said that the accused committed the offence while she was attending to an 11-year-old relative who was admitted at the quarantine centre, in Thane.

As per reports, the woman was staying in a room at the facility along with her 10-month-old daughter to take care of the relative who tested positive for coronavirus. The accused used to visit the room at night under the pretext of giving hot water. He made advances towards the woman, but she resisted his move following which he threatened to kill her child. He raped the woman in the room on three occasions in the first week of June.

The woman did not approach police at that time as she was afraid the accused would harm her family members. She filed a complaint following which the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under IPC Section 376 and other relevant provisions.