Shocking!!! COVID patient disappears after the ambulance picks her up!!! Read more….

Bengaluru:- A 28-year-old woman, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 went missing after she was picked up by an ambulance. The incident was reported from Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli, on September 4, where the ambulance had come to pick the patient up from her home. This highlighted the government’s failure to effectively inform the public about Covid-19 procedures, her family alleged. She was tested along with other people on her street allegedly as part of a Covid-19 mass testing program being conducted in the zone.

“An ambulance was there with a swab collector, two other personnel and a driver, all wearing PPE kits and carrying documentation. The ambulance also carried a tag which said — On BBMP Covid-19 Duty,” stated Archana’s brother-in-law. The ambulance returned with the same driver and another individual in a PPE kit who informed Archana that she had tested positive. She was advised to take only a few essentials and leave her cellphone behind. When they got there at 5.15 pm, we found that the hospital had no record of admitting Archana. Kumar clarified that the family had not received any messages or the Specimen Referral Form (SRF)-related SMS conveying a positive result.