Shocking!!! Man who reunites with his family after 40 years, commits suicide

Imphal: A man who went missing from his home in 1978 returned home after 40 years and ended his own life. The man, Khomdram Gambhir Singh returned home from Mumbai in 2018 and wanted to continue living there.

For years, Singh’s family had been making attempts to trace him but failed. In 2018, the family came across a YouTube video uploaded by fashion designer Firoze Shakir. In the video, Singh could be seen singing an old Hindi song on a street in Mumbai. The same month, Singh’s family located him and brought him back home. After he returned, Singh started missing his life in Mumbai.

Singh’s family did everything possible to make him feel at home. Khomdram Kullachandra, younger brother of the deceased told, “We are totally in the dark. We are shocked. My tachou (elder brother) stayed happily with all our family members after he was brought back by the state police from Mumbai after four decades. ”

Khomdram said that the family made all attempts to make Singh comfortable. Singh had asked for some money as he wanted to return to Mumbai. Singh tried to leave for Mumbai last year but he was stopped.