SSR drug case:- NCB conducted Multiple arrests in Mumbai, Goa!!! Read more…

Mumbai:- In its current investigation in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case linked to the drug angle, the NCB on Saturday arrested six people from Mumbai and Goa. The NCB first arrested a 23-year-old Karam Jeet Singh Anand alias KJ and recovered marijuana and hashish from him. Karam Jeet was part of the drug syndicate which it had busted as part of the ongoing investigations. NCB officials did not reveal the quantity of the drugs seized.

Later, NCB arrested Dwayne Anthony Fernandes and two others from Dadar with 500 grams of marijuana. The NCB then recovered 42 grams of hashish and Rs 1,12,000 in cash and arrested 29-year-old Ankush Arenja from Powai. Arenja used to receive the drugs from Karam Jeet and used to supply it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani. The NCB also arrested one Chris Costa from Goa in the same case. aids at several places in the western suburbs including Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala and Powai area.

The NCB has arrested a total 16 accused in the case including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani, and Anuj Keshwani. The NCB had seized contrabands of 590 grams of Hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and cash worth Rs 1,85,200 and 5,000 Indonesian currency from Keshwani’s residence in Khar on September 6.