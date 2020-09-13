Tempo with Oxygen cylinders stolen, amidst high demand….

Pune: A tempo carrying seven oxygen cylinders meant for hospitals in the coronavirus outbreak was stolen in Pune’s Chakan area.

The complainant has a business of transporting such cylinders and he had parked his tempo outside his house from where it went missing a few hours later. “We have registered a theft case and efforts are on to trace the tempo and nab the accused who stole it,” said the official.

There is high demand for oxygen in hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak and the district administration here has even formed dedicated teams to see and coordinate supply between oxygen manufacturing units and medical facilities. Adequate oxygen support, along with anti-coagulants and other medicines, is the mainstay of Covid-19 therapy and medical oxygen is listed as an Essential Public Health Commodity by the government.