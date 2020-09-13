The Covid speciality hospital is ready ; Govt fails to make necessary facilities !!!

Kasargod: The state government has not taken the necessary steps to admit patients even though the Tata company has built the covid Hospital. No steps have been taken to recruit staff, including doctors and nurses. According to health officials, the blueprint for the project is not even prepared. The district medical officer said that he has not received proper guidance regarding the operation.

Earlier, Tata officials had informed the government about the number of beds, the number of patients to be admitted and the facilities. The construction of a 12 meter wide road from the Ampatta bend on the National Highway to bring containers for the hospital was completed within a month. However, there is still work to be done.