Two army officers killed in road accident

In a tragic incident, two Indian Army officers were killed as the official vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident. The accident occurred on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway early Saturday. The Army vehicle overturned on the highway after a tyre burst near Jodhesar village in Bikaner district.

“Col Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma travelling in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries in the accident. The others injured have been evacuated to hospital,” Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan informed . accident.

Two other soldiers injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital.