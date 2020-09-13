Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted in hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted in hospital. Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted in All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, as he was facing breathing issues.

Amit Shah who was tested positive for Covid-19 has been discharged from AIIMS on August 31.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from coronavirus disease which he contracted in early August. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18.