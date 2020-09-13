UP boy’s physique found after 3 days of missing !!!

Aligarh:- The body of the 11-year-old boy, who was missing for 3 days, was discovered at a vacant plot in Quarsi space in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Saturday. He had gone out to purchase momos on September 9 however did not return. Police filed a case underneath part 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a search.

They are interrogating 5 individuals on this matter. The police group has collected proof from the spot. The reason for demise might be identified within the put up post mortem report. Repeat disappearances are common, can indicate underlying vulnerabilities and have been linked with various forms of exploitation and abuse.