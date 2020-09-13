“Woman doctor”got abused after death of 18-year-old patient ; Relatives arrested !!

Mumbai: A woman doctor at KEM hospital in Mumbai Parel was allegedly abused and manhandled after the death of an 18-year-old patient in the hospital’s ICU.A group of around 30 people barged into the ICU, claiming that the teenage patient was not dead. They abused, threatened and manhandled the hospital staff, including a woman doctor.The relative of the patient abused and forced the woman doctor to restart the ventilator. The situation was brought under control only after senior physicians and police officers intervened.

The teenage patient was admitted to KEM hospital with high body temperature around 9 pm on September 5. “At the time of admission, the patient was having fits and was breathless, probably because his stomach contents were going into his windpipe and lungs during the seizure,” a report by The Times of India quoted a doctor as saying. Medics placed him on ventilator support and also gave him antibodies. However, there was no improvement in his condition and he died of cardiac arrest around 1:20 am on September 9. He was pronounced dead in his brother and uncle’s presence.

Thereafter, around 30 people barged into the hospital ICU and created a ruckus. Police were called in to bring the situation under control. An FIR has been registered against five people for allegedly abusing, threatening and manhandling the hospital staff, Mirror Now learned.