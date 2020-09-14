Breaking news: UAE approves emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine…

UAE: UAE announced the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for front-line workers today. Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, made the announcement today during a press briefing.

The results of studies during the final stages of phase III showed that the vaccine is effective and results in a strong response, generating antibodies to the virus, and studies on vaccination safety have been reviewed and shown to be safe and safe for use.

