Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 77.88% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 77.88%. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed this.

94,372 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the virus were reported across the country on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to Coronavirus to 78,586.

A total of 5,62,60,928 samples were tested up to September 12. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested on September 12.