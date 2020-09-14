Delhi riot case:- Former JNU student leader arrested!!! Read more…

New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police under the stringent Unlawful Activities Act. He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation. He will be produced in front of the Delhi court. Khalid was called by the Crime Branch for questioning in the northeast Delhi riots case. He was let off after the questioning early in the week.

In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died in the communal clashes broken out in northeast Delhi on 24 February after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

After collecting and collating all evidence, the investigation has been finalized in most of the important cases and the charge sheets have been submitted in the court for trial, the police also said, adding the riots also caused large-scale damage to both private and public properties. The police have arrested 1,575 people in 751 cases. Over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.