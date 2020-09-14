Dubai Police arrests two managers and DJ for violating Covid rules…

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two managers of a tourism company and a DJ for organising a party for more than 100 people in an enclosed place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, said the trio violated the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the UAE’s Attorney General on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The manager of the tourism company and its marketing director were arrested with the DJ after a video went viral on social media of the party. The organisers, who had not acquired necessary permission from the competent authorities, clearly violated social distancing rules and the announced precautionary measures. They put the lives of many at risk,” Brig Al Jallaf said .

“Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators to the announced precautionary measures to curb COVID-19. These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic,” he said.