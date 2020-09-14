Fans call her junior Chris Gayle; Watch this little girl making the ball fly!!!!

Mumbai: India’s former star and commentator Akash Chopra shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “How beautifully this little girl is playing?” The video shows the girl smashing away every ball that comes towards her from the top of the stairs. The girl’s beautiful batting performance was done with her left hand.

Many cricket fans came up with comments below this video. One fan called the girl ‘Junior Chris Gayle’. Others are comparing the baby star to Yuvraj Singh.

Last month, Akash Chopra shared a video of a girl playing cricket on social media. It was a video of a girl playing MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot.