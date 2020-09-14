“Germany Splits With China”; Joins Indo-Pacific Club !!!

Berlin; Germany adopted the new guidelines pertaining to the India-Pacific approach, stressing the importance of promoting the rule of law and open markets in the region.Germany has decided to focus on maintaining stronger partnerships with democratic countries in the India-Pacific region in order to promote the rule of law.Berlin’s drift towards the India-Pacific strategy comes as Europe has expressed concerns over China’s track record on human rights and its economic dependence on the Asian country.

The India-Pacific strategy has been approved by other countries including India, Japan, Australia and ASEAN members. China had been Germany’s diplomatic focal point in Asia, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel visiting the country almost yearly.German companies operating in China have been forced to hand over technology by the Chinese government.

Moreover the talks between the European Union (EU) and China regarding an investment treaty to resolve such issues have delayed, giving rise to concerns about Berlin’s increasing economic dependence on Beijing.This came between growing criticism of China’s draconian national security law in Hong Kong and its concentration camps for the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which has fuelled increasing resistance to Merkel’s pro-China policies.

Germany’s new India-Pacific approach takes a tough stand on China, including criticism of the huge debt burden of countries participating in Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI).The nation now plans to work with France regarding the EU-wide strategy on India-Pacific. Berlin will be looking to strengthen its influence on this issue by having the association on its side.