Groom arrested in UAE for COVID-19 violations…Read more!!!

Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian groom was arrested for hosting a wedding celebration and ignoring all safety measures.

The Asian man has posted videos of his wedding on social media, showing how he and his guests violated the protocols as they gathered at a banquet hall in the emirate. “He was referred to the emergency, crises, and disasters sector at the Federal Public Prosecution for legal action.” The Ras Al Khaimah Police restated the warning that strict legal action shall be taken against anyone who will be caught violating Covid measures. A few days ago, the emirate’s Economic Department ordered a wedding hall shut and slapped it with a heavy fine for failing to observe the precautions put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Wedding halls in Ras Al Khaimah have been allowed to resume operations late in June this year, however, safety measures must be strictly followed. All employees must be screened for Covid-19 and temperature checks must be done regularly. Anyone with fever or respiratory issues shall also not be permitted to enter the premises. Limiting the number of guests, wearing masks and keeping adequate distance between tables and attendees are also to be noted. Authorities across the UAE have been strict on the rules, as the country recorded over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on September 12, its highest daily count since the pandemic began.