“I pledge to support”:- Sonu Sood launches Scholarship for poor students!!! Know more….

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has a new step forward to launch scholarships for less-privileged students who wish to pursue higher education. He said financial challenges should not come in the way of students achieving their goals. The actor shared through his Twitter account. Students from families whose annual income is less than two lakh rupees can apply for this scholarship. Sood’s only condition is that their academic record should be good. All their expenses, course fees, hostel accommodation, and food everything will be taken care of by them.

This scholarship is for students for higher education. The scholarship is in his mother Saroj Sood’s name. The actor said that during the past few months, he has seen the struggle of underprivileged people who faced problems to pay for their children’s education, and was moved by their plight. While some did not have phones to attend online classes, others did not have money to pay the fees.