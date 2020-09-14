JD (U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Veteran Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced this.

“I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” M Venkaiah Naidu said. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.