JEE, NEET 2020:- “I lost a year”, Bihar boy missed NEET exam !!! Read more…

New Delhi: Despite being fully prepared to take the NEET exam scheduled to be held next month, Inzamam Ali will most likely miss it due to the flood situation in his home state Bihar. Ali is among the lakhs of NEET aspirants and wants the highly competitive medical entrance exam to be postponed. He travelled more than 24 hours and took two buses for a 700 kilometre journey to reach Kolkata for attending National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), but couldn’t attend the exam as he was late by 10 minutes.

“My area has been flooded for the last one-and-a-half months. The roads are broken and there are power cuts. I don’t think I will be able to take the exam,” he said. Ali said he inquired from a private transporter about taking him to Patna, where his exam centre is located, but he would charge Rs 10,000 for a one-side journey. It means that he will end up spending Rs 20,000 just for taking the exam. His father is a farmer and he won’t be able to afford this much.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET, both scheduled to be held in September. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month.