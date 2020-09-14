Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal dies while shooting… Read more…

Kochi:- Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal died on the sets of a film in Kochi. The 44-year-old actor was also a popular dubbing artist. He collapsed during the shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin College. The actor’s colleagues tried to take him to a hospital but they are unable to arrange a vehicle in time as no one the road was ready to help them.

Prabeesh was shooting for a film which was about waste management in Kerala. As revealed by his colleagues, the actor finished his work on the set, clicked a group photo, and fell on the floor. Prabeesh was known for his work in many telefilms. He had worked as a dubbing artiste in many popular Malayalam film. Prabeesh was also a Christian Service Society state committee member.