Mysterious!!! 2 men shot dead in Delhi in 15 minutes difference!!!

Delhi:- Two men shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid (50) and Farukh (45). Both the deceased were known to each other. Police said that both the incidents took place within a span of 10 to 15 minutes.

Hamid was present inside his office around 9 pm at Nehru Vihar when some unidentified persons fired multiple rounds at him. He died on the spot. After 10-15 minutes in Monga Nagar, Farukh was shot dead when he was standing near his factory. The accused later escaped from there. Farukh was also declared dead on the spot. Both the deceased men knew each other. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary, they said. Police are investigating the case from all angles and also trying to find out whether the accused in both cases were the same or not. Farukh has a criminal background in Uttar Pradesh,