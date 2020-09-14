NSA arrested MP man for selling “beef”!!! Read more…

Indore:- A 39-year-old man has been arrested under the NSA for allegedly selling beef in Madhya Pradesh. The accused has sent to jail under the National Security Act (NSA). The man was arrested on charges of selling beef in the South Toda area under Raoji Bazar police station limits here. The police raided a shop in the area on Saturday and allegedly seized a large quantity of beef from there.

The person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order. The accused was allegedly selling beef at the shop meant for selling goat meat. A probe is underway to find out from where he got beef and to whom he was selling it. The cases were registered against the accused in Indore and Ujjain under the MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act-2004.