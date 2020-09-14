Protest broke out in Sion hospital; A man’s final rites done by another family!!! Read more…

Mumbai:- Protests broke out at Sion hospital after the body of a 28-year-old man was handed over to the wrong family and later cremated. Dharavi resident Ankush Sarvade (28), was admitted to the hospital on August 28 after he was injured in an accident. Sarvade’s family said that doctors at the hospital operated on a head injury soon after.

The hospital informed the patient’s health had deteriorated. “When we went to the hospital around 7.30 am, we were told that my brother had passed away,”. Later Sarvade’s body was sent for a postmortem examination. The grieving family went back to the mortuary on Sunday evening, they were shown the body of a much older man instead. The body was mistakenly given to another family and has already been cremated. The family appealed to Sion Koliwada MLA Tamil Selvan for help, the legislator met Sion hospital Dean Dr. Mohan Joshi and senior police officers, demanding that those responsible for the mix-up be identified and suspended.