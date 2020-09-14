Shocking!!! Mother kills her 3 year old daughter in Noida !!! Read more…

NOIDA: A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter. She banged her head against the wall and said to the police that her husband had fled after killing their daughter and attacking her. Her eight-year-old son was a witness of the crim. Her husband Amit Kumar was an electrician, he was away at Mathura when the crime happened.

Police received a call around 9.30 am from an Aligarh resident who claimed his brother-in-law had killed his daughter and fled. When a police team reached the house, the infant’s body lay on the floor, covered in blood. The woman, who was bleeding from the head and she said that her husband had killed their daughter and fled after banging her head against the wall. After that, her husband reached the police station and produced documents that his wife was suffering from a psychological disorder.

Her statements were inconsistent while police questioned. Her son, who was bleeding, said to police that when he woke him up at 8 am, she asked him to call her brother and tell him that their father had killed the daughter and fled. She will be arrested only after the family lodges a complaint.