Abu Dhabi’s new airlines to launch with Dh300 tickets….

Dubai:Do you wish to fly to a destination in Europe for Dh300-Dh400? Well UAE’s newest airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, is holding out that promise… provided you are not carrying anything beyond the hand luggage.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s investment giant ADQ and Wizz Air of Hungary, issues a basic ticket within the Dh300-Dh400 range as per its website. That is one-tenth of those charged by UAE’s flagship airlines for their less expensive seats. Even Wizz Air’s more expensive deals like Wizz Plus & Flex, which allows travelers to carry up to 32 kilogram of baggage, is priced lower than what other airlines are offering for the same routes.

According to numbers provided by Al Tayer Travel, a one-way ticket to Budapest will cost Dh1,050 by Wizz Air, while Etihad and Emirates charge Dh3,250 and Dh3,000, respectively, to fly to the Hungarian capital.

A trip to Athens, and home to several heritage sites, will cost Dh1,100 on Wizz Air, compared to Dh3,080 on Emirates. To fly to Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, Wizz Air fares are Dh850 cheaper than what budget carrier flydubai is offering.

As such, airfares from the UAE to destinations across Europe and Asia are expected to fall as countries ease up on COVID-19 measures and airlines offer deep discounts to win back travellers.