“Air Force jet crashes during training mission” ; No loss of life or property

Islamabad: A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed near Attock during a routine training mission. The pilot ejected safely when the aircraft crashed.The PAF said in a statement that the jet went down a routine training charge and there was no loss of life during the incident.”The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on ground,” reports said.

The Air Force has set up a board of inquiry to probe the reason behind the crash. There was no word on which aircraft had crashed in today’s incident.The PAF has lost five aircraft this year in similar incidents.A PAF F-16 aircraft had crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad in March during rehearsals for the March 23 parade. A pilot was killed in that crash.