Drug case:- CCB raids Ex-Karnataka Minister’s son’s bungalow!!!

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, raided the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city. He has been missing ever since the CCB agents launched a crackdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru, targeting those who arrange rave parties. Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in the case and nine have been arrested.

The police team raided the house with a swimming pool right next to the Hebbal lake and searched the premises. The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Aditya Alva to organize parties. Those arrested in the case, include film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organizer Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul, and an RTO clerk BK Ravishankar.