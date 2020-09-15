‘Going Green Team’; two friends cycle 2,000 km on a vegan diet…

Two best friends, Ben Brown and Austin Oliver were on a mission to prove long-distance cycling can go hand in hand with a vegan diet. The pair just returned from a 40 day cycling expedition across Europe, covering 2,000 kilometres over eight countries and surviving on a plant-based diet day in and day out. The ride was in aid of WWF’s Amazon Appeal and they raised over £2,300, beating their original target of 2k.

Calling themselves the ‘Going Green Team’, the two friends planned to cycle all the way from London to Budapest in 40 days, setting off on 4th August. But due to travel restrictions in Hungary, they had to finish the last leg of the journey by cycling directly over the Alps through challenging terrain towards Italy, where they ended up in Venice. They filmed the whole thing on Ben’s Youtube channel and released a video charting their progress every week. Throughout their trip, Ben and Austin also made sure to visit sustainable building projects around Europe that are helping to fight climate change; Ben is an architecture student in the UK.

So far, just over £41,500 has been raised for the Amazon Appeal in total. The target is £50,000, which WWF claims will equip and prepare groups of volunteers to fight forest fires. While the world focuses on the pandemic, new laws have been proposed by the Brazilian government. Scientists warn that we don’t have long before the Amazon reaches a tipping point when it could start to degrade and no longer function as a rainforest.