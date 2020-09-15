Hilarious: Indonesia authorities gave new punishment to the ones who caught without wearing mask!!! Know more…

Indonesia:- People caught not wearing a face mask in Indonesia the authorities gave them a punishment to dig big graves for people who died of Covid-19, as a punishment. When eight people were caught without obeying rules in Gresik regency, East Java. There are only three available grave diggers at the moment, so they thought they might as well put these people to work for them.

The eight people were separated into groups of two and ordered to dig graves. However, they were not forced to participate in funeral services. The preventive measures have come at a time when COVID-19 cases in Cerme continues to rise every day. Indonesia has reported a total of 2.21 lakh coronavirus cases this year. with 8,841 deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and claim lives every day, frontline workers around the world are working tirelessly to treat patients. Those who are safe at home are being advised to stay indoors for the time being in order to limit the spread of the virus. But despite advisories and warnings from authorities, they continue to flout rules by visiting public areas without masks.