Inspirational:- Runs away from home to avoid marriage, Meerut woman returns as a PCS officer!!!

Meerut:- A 28-year-old Meerut woman was determined to not give up on her dreams due to family pressure. Seven years later, Sanju Rani Verma has cracked the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination to become a commercial tax officer. After she lost her mother while pursuing a post-graduation degree from Delhi University, her family pressurized her to leave studies mid-way and get married. She was born in a family, where women’s education isn’t encouraged, Verma had to fight tooth against it to pursue her dreams.

Verma said that in 2013 she had to leave her post-graduation study too and having no financial support, she rented a small apartment where she started taking private tuition classes. She was also offered part-time teaching jobs in private institutions and while managing all of these, she continued with her preparations for the PSC exam. All of it paid off well when Verma cleared the UPPSC-2018 exam, the result of which was declared last week. Verma has her eyes fixed at a higher goal, to crack the civil service exam, and become a divisional magistrate. Her success is a defeat of the society’s conditioning, where daughters should always be under the control of sons and men.