IPL 2020: “Rest days are the best”; Arjun Tendulkar with MI players in UAE !!!!

The legendary cricketer and former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Sachin Tendulkar son Arjun Tendulkar has sparked rumors of joining the IPL franchise. He was spotted enjoying with MI players on as an image of him surfaced from UAE on social media. Arjun also shared an image on his Instagram stories where he can be seen chilling in the pool. He captioned the image, “Rest days are the best.”

Arjun, who is a left-arm pacer, was not part of the IPL 2020 auction and his picture left fans wondering what is he doing with MI players. This is not the first time that Arjun has been spotted training in the MI camp, but the franchisee has not signed him yet. Every IPL franchisee is carrying a number of net bowlers with them and Arjun will be bowling to the MI batsmen in the nets.

While Arjun is a net bowler in IPL 2020, one cannot rule out the possibility of MI signing him if any of the players are ruled out of the tournament. IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 in UAE. Mumbai Indians will start the tournament by playing against Chennai Super Kings.