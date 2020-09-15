Jason Wu sets up fashion show before a tiny audience…

With 30 models on a wooden boardwalk surrounded by tropical plants and sand on a downtown rooftop, Wu spaced 36 guests at a safe distance apart as he took his audience to Mexico’s Tulum, the Yucatan Peninsula spot where he got married.

“I think the world needs beauty and optimism,” the designer told. “New York Fashion Week is not over. It is strong. We’re here. … We can all be safe, be gathered and still be able to celebrate.” Temperatures were checked and health questionnaires filled out before guests sat down. The show was live streamed on a new digital platform where most designers will be displaying their wares without the usual in-person crowds during this season’s abbreviated fashion week that opened Sunday.

The clothes Wu rolled out, with Indya Moore one of his models, are part of a more casual women’s line he considered to its first runway show. For spring 2021, he dressed his models in tropical yellows, oranges and pinks. Some of his sun dresses and breezy looks came in playful floral prints.

The experience overall, however brief, was part love letter to New York and part “mini vacation,” said Wu, who hasn’t seen his family in Taiwan since the pandemic began. “For a second, I feel like I’m in paradise,” he said.