Kerala: A 2.5-year-old baby who washed away on the beach found dead!!!

Alappuzha: A 2-year-old baby has swept away in Alappuzha beach, Kerala while his mother was taking selfies with three children including him. This missing boy, identified as Adhikrishna, was just two-and-a-half years old. Two days back, Anithamoli arrived at their native’s house with her two kids and the son of her brother after participating in a wedding function.

The police stopped them from entering the beach’s main portion as the conditions were rough, so they went to the portion near ESI hospital. Anithamoli began clicking selfies with the kids while Binu went for parking the car. Suddenly, they got caught in rough waves. Adhikrishna was in the arms of Anithamoli when the waves struck. While he was swept into the sea, Binu managed to pull out the other two kids and Anithamoli. The district child welfare committee had demanded that a case be registered against people who took the kids to the beach.