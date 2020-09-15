Madras HC Chief Justice initiated to take contempt action against actor Suriya… Read more!!!

Madras:- The Tamil actor Suriya has expressed his opinion on his Twitter page against NEET and courts, following which Justice S.M. Subramaniam wrote to the CJ, asking him to initiate contempt proceedings against Suriya. But the Madras High Court former judges have written to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, asking him not to take contempt action against actor Suriya for his remarks on NEET and virtual courts. The judges have appealed to the Chief Justice to leave the matter without cognizance as it requires no action.

“It does not require any action as requested by the learned judge. Where four students have committed suicide unable to meet the NEET requirement and in a surcharged atmosphere, an artistic person’s overreaction should not be taken seriously and out of context,” the former justices said. They said that by taking the comments in totality and considering the social work done by the actor through his trust, helping hundreds of poor students get education and placements, the judges should show “generosity and magnanimity in leaving the matter without cognizance”.

Tamil Nadu Advocates Association, led by designate senior counsel S. Prabhakaran, however, wrote to the CJ saying that Suriya’s statement was highly condemnable. He said that it was the Supreme Court which had ordered for conduct of NEET this year and hence the actor’s criticism of such an order passed by the Supreme Court amounted to “interference in judicial functions”. On his Twitter page, actor Suriya called for the people to come together to help students who have been suffering during the pandemic. The video also has visuals of his Agaram foundation which helps students pursue their dreams and the Agaram COVID-19 fund which he distributed to the frontline workers.