No value for controls, forgetting about COVID people gather around for sight seeing in Kalpetta…

Kalpetta: COVID controls are of no value, and people thrive on the Thamarassery churam to see the holiday. The crowd swerved last evening when the social distance and uncontrolled vehicles were stopped and the passengers set out to see the rain and snow on the wall.

Many people went to take photos and videos without social distance. The instructions not to park on the churam existed before the COVID period, but they were not followed even during the COVID period.

The two-wheelers and other vehicles were crowded as they descended to see the sightseeing. This was the condition of the churam for hours. The two-wheelers were stopped and the churam was too busy for other vehicles to pass through, but no one, including the police, was in control.