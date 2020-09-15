Seva Diwas 2020:- Several associations to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi’s Birthday!!!

Surat:- Several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday that falls on September 17. They have started this initiative 15 days ago. They will be able to plant 70,000 saplings by September 16. The textile city of Surat has come up with the idea to turn the city greener and pollution-free by planting saplings.

The Prime Minister always urges everyone to celebrate his birthday by doing an activity that will be helpful to the people. So this time they have come up with the idea to plant 70,000 saplings across the city which will increase the oxygen and will be beneficial for the future generation. Various associations and business groups have joined this initiative and on Monday 500 employees of KP Sanghvi and Sons planted saplings and pledged to water and protect them. They will plant more saplings than the target set which in turn is going to be beneficial for the residents of the city.